TRISTAN UND ISOLDE is Now Playing at DET KGL. TEATER

Tristan accompanies Isolde to his uncle, King Marke, to whom she is betrothed. Isolde and Tristan have a shared past, and Isolde seeks revenge over Tristan. But a love potion changes everything ...

Wagner based his intense love story on a medieval legend, supported by the composer’s endless arsenal of musical leitmotifs. The drama largely lies within the music. The emotional journey is unparalleled in operatic literature, from the orchestra’s first unresolved chords, which draw us into dark and impassioned undercurrents, to the final act with Isolde’s ecstatic Liebestod.

Tristan und Isolde is the ultimate tribute to boundless love, and the opera is fuelled by an inner rage that Wagner, while composing, described as consuming flames. His fire spread and revolutionised both music history and the audience.

Swedish Elisabet Strid, who is one of the world's leading dramatic sopranos today, can be experienced in the role of Isolde. Tristan is sung by Bryan Register, who delighted the Danish audience in the Royal Danish Opera's Reumert awarded production of Wagner's Die Walküre in the 2021/2022 season, and internationally acclaimed Danish bass Stephen Milling returns in the role as King Marke, alternating with Kyungil Ko from the Royal Danish Opera. The Royal Danish Opera’s Hanne Fischer, who garnered acclaim for her performance as Brangäne in the concert version of Tristan und Isolde in the 2019/2020 season, will now embody the same role on the opera stage.

Staging the opera is award-winning Swedish theatre and opera director Sofia Jupiter, who draws on a set design of great simplicity and clarity. The Royal Danish Orchestra is conducted by Chief Guest Conductor Paolo Carignani.

Tristan und Isolde is performed in German with English and Danish supertitles.

Comments