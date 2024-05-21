Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Regression is now playing at DET KGL. TEATER. Performances run through 1 June 2024.

A father stands with his new-born daughter in his arms, while his beloved wife has died in childbirth. She was artificially inseminated, which may have cost her life. In his grief, the father becomes convinced that science and technology have become life-threatening to humankind. He strips his home of all technology, and his actions spark a popular movement. 34 years later, the daughter has become a leading member of the movement called the Regression. With like-minded people, she struggles against so-called “technological progress” and soon the Regression becomes increasingly violent. After several generations, the violence has turned into terror, and the battle now turns to doing away with language.

The Regression is a brand-new play that invites the audience on a journey across five generations. The play is both poetic and surprising in its alternation between monologue, dialogue and storytelling. House Director Thomas Bendixen is supported by a team of experienced and talented young actors.

The Regression will be performed in Danish.

