THE HOURS Comes to Det KGL. Teater This Month

Experience Karen-Lise Mynster, Sofie Gråbøl and Josephine Park in Michael Cunningham’s The Hours.

The Hours follows three women over the course of one day as they lead different lives set in three different ages.

In 1923, author Virginia Woolf is writing her novel, Mrs. Dalloway, while she struggles with depression and longs for life in London.

In post-war America, housewife Laura immerses herself in Mrs. Dalloway and dreams herself far away from suburban life, even if this would also mean saying goodbye to her son, Richie.

In 1998 in New York, Clarissa, a publisher, hosts a celebration for her friend and unrequited love of her youth, the AIDS-stricken poet Richard, played by Carsten Bjørnlund.

Carsten Bjørnlund is the narrator penning the women’s stories. Their yearning for freedom and to break out of their roles results in almost impossible life choices, where they cannot avoid letting down those closest to them. With live performances of ambient music and singing by the actors, the stories of the three women become interwoven with the novel Mrs. Dalloway, all while the stage revolves like clockwork, creating a sense of simultaneity across the twentieth century.

Michael Cunningham’s award-winning novel from 1998 was adapted to the silver screen in 2002 in a movie that starred Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore. Now, Norwegian Eline Arbo revives her highly praised staging of The Hours from Amsterdam in the company of a dream team of Danish actors.

The Hours will be performed in Danish.