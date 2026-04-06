KLAP – Theatre for Young Audiences Festival Will Return to Denmark

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The KLAP – Theatre for Young Audiences festival, a large-scale celebration of theatre that brings together artists, presenters, and audiences from across the country and beyond, will take place in Denmark this month.

Held in Kolding from April 23–26, 2026, the annual festival is organized by Teatercentrum and is widely regarded as one of the world’s largest events dedicated specifically to theatre for young audiences.

The event will feature approximately 100 performances spanning disciplines such as theatre and puppetry, with programming aimed at children, teenagers, and families. The festival typically attracts around 1,000 theatre professionals and more than 10,000 attendees per day, making it a significant hub for both artistic exchange and public engagement.

The festival showcases a wide range of Danish companies and performers, alongside international guests and industry delegates participating in professional programs and networking events. The scale and diversity of the programming allow audiences to experience everything from intimate storytelling pieces to large-scale theatrical productions across venues throughout Kolding.

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