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Barbara will come to Aarhus Teater next month. Performances will run May 2 — June 4, 2026. Sigrid Johannesen sheds new light on one of the very great classics of Nordic literature that takes you into a passionate drama of ruthless freedom and the power of the victorious.

Barbara is one of the great love novels in Nordic literature. It was written by Faroese Jørgen-Frantz Jacobsen from 1939 and tells the story of Danish theologou Poul's erotic occupation of Barbara, Thorshavn's legendary five fatal. The people of Thorshavn paint a split picture of Barbara; for some she is the purity herself, for others a notorious seducer who kills her men. Men like Danish-protestant Poul, who for a time are lifted on the brushing burning of love and then drown in the dark madness of the disappointed desire.

In 1997, the Roman classic became a award-winning feature film by Nils Malmros. Now the Danish-Spheresian star shot Sigrid Johannesen throws a fresh new look at Barbara. With the novel as a dramaturgical anchor and historical sources to sit up, John's investigates Barbara the contrast between the real woman and the mythical Barbara who has been interpreted for years by writers and filmmakers.

As an instructor and playwright – and former house artist at Aarhus Theater –, Sigrid Johannesen is especially known for his radical and critically acclaimed setups of classics such as Charlotte Brontës Jane Eyre and Dostojevskys Idiot at Aarhus Theater. Reumerging David Gehrt stands for scenography and costume design. He is also a former home artist and has been behind a wide range of memorable works at Aarhus Theater such as The word on the Scala scene and most recently Jeppe on the mountain on the Big Scene. Together with a well-appointed team of Aarhus Theater's actors, you, like Barbara, can experience the young big talent Marie Boda, new in Aarhus Theater's ensemble, in incarcerating interaction with Emil Busk Jensen, which last season could be experienced in Faith, hope & love.

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