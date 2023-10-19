Tickets Now on Sale For Possum Point Players' Fundraiser A NIGHT OF MOTOWN HITS

Performances are on November 3, 4, and 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Tickets Now on Sale For Possum Point Players' Fundraiser A NIGHT OF MOTOWN HITS

Tickets are now available for a Possum Point Players fundraiser “A Night of Motown Hits” that will be performed Nov. 3, 4 and 5. All are encouraged to get tickets now before this evening of song and soul sells out.

Purchases can be made using the new ticketing program at Click Here or by calling the ticketline at 302-856-4560. Tickets are $30 for shows Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2:00 pm. Saturday, Nov. 4 tickets are $50 which includes a 6:30 gathering for refreshments and visiting before the 7:30 show.

Featuring members active with Possum Point Players Affiliate group Dreamers United and a host of Possums friends, “A Night of Motown Hits” brings more than 20 entertainers to the stage to perform more than 20 hits of the Motown era. Of course, a Tina Turner medley is included – “What's Love Got to Do With It,” “Private Dancer,” “Proud Mary” – and stars such as Smokey Robinson will get their due – “Shop Around,” “Oooh Baby” “Tracks of My Heart” - along with many more memorable favorites.

Director Claudius Bowden said, “You're going to see a little Ray Charles like you've never seen it, “I Will Survive” that will inspire you and a “Heatwave” that will warm Possum Hall.”

Director Bowden and music director Christy Taylor, both from Georgeton, are joined by Hansel Fuller and Andrew Showell.  Steve Riddick, Tasha Tana Dawson and Imani Cummings are from Milford, and Howard Deshiell and Tara Wisely are from Lewes. Seaford residents in the show include Anthony Policastro, Chavonne Robins and Teleea D. Jackson. Toni Marie and Valerie Johnson are from Millsboro and Madison Cuesta and Anthony Giddeon are from Salisbury, MD. Steven Dow is from Felton, Tarraye Sturgis is from Lincoln and Steven Wimbs is from Long Neck.

 

Since the last six shows at Possum Point Players were sell-outs, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets soon for “A Night of Motown Hits” or risk missing this special fundraiser. All seats are reserved, and the bar and refreshment cart will be open for each performance.

Those attending the special Saturday, Nov. 4 performance will have a pre show of visiting with Trustees and other supporters while enjoying an assortment of refreshments including a variety of hors d'oeuvres, charcuterie baskets with cured meats, cheeses, artisanal breads, and crudités of vegetables with assorted dipping sauces. Hors d'oeuvres trays will feature surprises which may include mini-quiches, spanakopita, vegetarian spring rolls, mac-n-cheese bites, flatbread pizza bites and more! To please those with a sweet tooth, mini desserts will also be available.

 




