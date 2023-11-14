THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players Next Month

Performances run December 1-10.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players Next Month

Possum Point Players and sponsor Service Today announce ticket sales for a holiday production of “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.”
 

Set for performances Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

 

 

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. All seats are reserved, and tickets can be purchased on the website or by calling 302-856-4560.

 

“The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” might sound like a new holiday story, but the play is taken from an L. Frank Baum story written in 1902. That’s right, the same author who brought us “The Wizard of Oz” shared the secret of how the Santa most people now know grew into the jolly, caring gift-giver that loves the children of the world.  Playwright Pat Cook adapted the tale for the stage and Possum Point Players bring it to Delaware for the holidays.

Logan Hunter Lynch directs this story of how an abandoned baby Claus is raised by the caring nymph Necile and the reason he came up with his plan to bring love and laughter to all children. If you don’t know the difference between a nymph and a gnome or in an imp and a Knook, you need to learn the story written by L. Frank Baum.

Many of the more than a dozen actors play more than one character throughout the play. One you first saw as a gnome might next be Knook. Even queens of Awgwas can swap crowns and become an imp of another royalty while an Awgwa may next prance in as a reindeer.

For more information and the full cast and crew of “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus,” see www.possumpointplayers.org.

In this special Christmas story, Baum exposed some secrets and explains some of the great mysteries of how Saint Nicolas learned some magic himself to bring happiness to children. As he learned of some of the scary and ill-humored creatures that might frighten children, he in turn, planned for comforting them and bringing them joy.

Along the way, from being raised by Necile to becoming a master gift giver, there’s a lot to learn. Reindeer don’t automatically know how to fly. Not everyone can just climb in a sleigh and take the reins. There’s got to be a reason and a method for entering rooms through the chimney without getting sooty.

All these things and more will be explained in Possum Point Players’ presentation of “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.” This holiday production is suitable for all audiences. All seats are reserved and there is ample free parking at Possum Hall. The Hall features a bar and snack cart for refreshments.




