KINGS OF HARLEM is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company

On Saturday October 28th, audiences were treated to the awe-inspiring opening night of Layon Gray's remarkable play Kings Of Harlem at Delaware Theatre Company.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Black-owned basketball team, The New York "Harlem'' Rens, this powerful play portrays seven men who triumphed in spite of discrimination and paved a path for a new era of basketball.

Led by writer and director Layon Gray, stars Allan Louis, Roschaad Milner, Matrell Smith, Thaddeus Daniels, Lamar Cheston, Wallace Demarria, and Kenneth Browning brought the story of these inspiring pioneers to life.

Five years before the Harlem Globetrotters even formed, The Rens provided African-American men with an opportunity to prove their basketball prowess against whites on an equal playing field. And with more than 2,000 victories under their belt, they held one of the most impressive winning streaks in Basketball history.

Make sure to get your tickets soon as Kings Of Harlem runs until November 12th. Don't miss out on this exciting chance to witness theatrical history. Get your tickets by calling (302) - 594-1100 or log on to Click Here.