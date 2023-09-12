HANSEL UND GRETEL Comes to Wilmington Concert Opera

Performances will be on November 10 and 11 at 7:30 PM and a sensory friendly performance on November 12 at 2:00 PM

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December Photo 1 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December
Possum Point Players Adds Performance of RAGTIME Photo 2 Possum Point Players Adds Performance of RAGTIME
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Student Blog: My First Week of Senior Year Photo 4 Student Blog: My First Week of Senior Year

HANSEL UND GRETEL Comes to Wilmington Concert Opera

Wilmington Concert Opera, the minority and women run opera company of Delaware, will present their proposed 2020 season, “Back to Before.” The mainstage full opera is Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel." Wilmington Concert Opera always performs in original language, thus the concerts will be in German with English supertitles. 

The cast is as follows:

Hänsel - MajaLisa FritzHuspen, Cover - Amanda Staub, Study Cover – Rachel DiBlasio

Gretel - Tracy Sturgis, Cover - Olivia Broderick

Gertrude, the Mother - Anita Lyons, Cover- Ryan Colbert

Peter, the Father - Kevin Patrick, Cover – John Michael 

Sandman - Elise Mark (Debut), Cover - Marisa Robinson

Dew Fairy - Marisa Robinson, Cover - Elise Mark

Witch - Kirsten C. Kunkle, Cover - Ryan Colbert

Chorus: Rachel Cetel, Hayley Collins, Rachel DiBlasio, Genevieve Hahn, Matt Hearn, Liz Hornberger, Molly Jane LloydLisa Panzer, Mary Reppy,  Jacob Sturgis, and Anna Maria Yates.  


Chorus Master: David Hearn (Debut)

Chorus Conductor: John Michael 

Music Director & Pianist – Timothy Crawford

Stage Manager – Renee Macdonald

Supertitles – Jenn Steinberg  

Outreach Performances:  

Gretel – Olivia Broderick 

Hänsel – Amanda Staub

Gertrude the Mother – Ryan Colbert 

Peter the Father – John Michael

Sandman – Marisa Robinson

Dew Fairy – Marisa Robinson

Witch – Ryan Colbert 

Performances will be on November 10 and 11 at 7:30 PM and a sensory friendly performance on November 12 at 2:00 PM with gingerbread house making at 1:00 PM. All performances will be held in the sanctuary of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. All concerts are family friendly and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, and admittance is free of charge. Donations are accepted at all performances. 




RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
Possum Point Players Adds Performance of RAGTIME Photo
Possum Point Players Adds Performance of RAGTIME

With the original six performances sold out, Possum Point Players have added a seventh for Ragtime.  Find out how to get tickets to the new show here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December Photo
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December

Peter And The Starcatcher by Rick Elice comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in December. Performances run December 6–24.

4
NOISES OFF! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in September Photo
NOISES OFF! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in September

Delaware Theatre Company opens its 44th Season with one of the most popular comedies of all time NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn, this Tony Award–winning play is an ingenious backstage farce!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT
Resident Ensemble Players (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage
Patchwork Playhouse (7/12-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Strictly Murder
Riverfront Theater (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CEMETERY CLUB
Clear Space Theatre (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GODSPELL
Clear Space Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wild Women of Winedale
Patchwork Playhouse (5/03-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# decmi
Post: (1/11-1/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vino Veritas
Patchwork Playhouse (2/16-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESTELLA SCROOGE
Clear Space Theatre (11/24-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You