HANSEL UND GRETEL Comes to Wilmington Concert Opera

Wilmington Concert Opera, the minority and women run opera company of Delaware, will present their proposed 2020 season, “Back to Before.” The mainstage full opera is Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel." Wilmington Concert Opera always performs in original language, thus the concerts will be in German with English supertitles.
The cast is as follows:
Hänsel - MajaLisa FritzHuspen, Cover - Amanda Staub, Study Cover – Rachel DiBlasio
Gretel - Tracy Sturgis, Cover - Olivia Broderick
Gertrude, the Mother - Anita Lyons, Cover- Ryan Colbert
Peter, the Father - Kevin Patrick, Cover – John Michael
Sandman - Elise Mark (Debut), Cover - Marisa Robinson
Dew Fairy - Marisa Robinson, Cover - Elise Mark
Witch - Kirsten C. Kunkle, Cover - Ryan Colbert
Chorus: Rachel Cetel, Hayley Collins, Rachel DiBlasio, Genevieve Hahn, Matt Hearn, Liz Hornberger, Molly Jane Lloyd, Lisa Panzer, Mary Reppy, Jacob Sturgis, and Anna Maria Yates.
Chorus Master: David Hearn (Debut)
Chorus Conductor: John Michael
Music Director & Pianist – Timothy Crawford
Stage Manager – Renee Macdonald
Supertitles – Jenn Steinberg
Outreach Performances:
Gretel – Olivia Broderick
Hänsel – Amanda Staub
Gertrude the Mother – Ryan Colbert
Peter the Father – John Michael
Sandman – Marisa Robinson
Dew Fairy – Marisa Robinson
Witch – Ryan Colbert
Performances will be on November 10 and 11 at 7:30 PM and a sensory friendly performance on November 12 at 2:00 PM with gingerbread house making at 1:00 PM. All performances will be held in the sanctuary of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. All concerts are family friendly and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, and admittance is free of charge. Donations are accepted at all performances.
