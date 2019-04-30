BWW Previews: LEND ME A TENOR at Candlelight Theatre

The beloved farce LEND ME A TENOR opens May 11 at The Candlelight Theatre with a stellar cast all of whom can launch a laugh line.

Written by Ken Ludwig, Lend Me a Tenor takes place in a hotel suite in 1934 on the biggest night in the history of the Cleveland Opera Company. Panic arises when legendary opera sensation Tito Merelli, known to his fans as "Il Stupendo," accidentally takes a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out before opening curtain. Mayhem ensues when the General Manager forces his assistant Max into Tito's costume. With a series of hysterical misunderstandings, mistaken identities, slamming doors and costume malfunctions. It won two Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy of the Year.

Directed by Artistic Director Bob Kelly, Lend Me a Tenor features David Wills as overwrought Cleveland Opera Company General Manager Henry Saunders a blowhard who loses his temper at the slightest miscue, Hallie Hargus as his star-struck daughter Maggie, and Jared Calhoun as Saunders' long-suffering assistant Max. Portraying the world-famous tenor and ladies' man Tito Merelli is Paul McElwee, with Rebecca Schall playing Tito's "Italian tempered" wife Maria. The cast is rounded out with Gerri Weagraff as Julia, Chairwoman of the Cleveland Opera League and self-proclaimed 'Grande Dame' Diana (are we talkin' Margaret Dumont in the Marx Brothers movies)? Finally, Anthony Connell plays the obnoxious bellhop. (One cannot argue with the impeccable casting of the bellhop. Aisle Say knows Anthony. Truly epic role).

May 11 through June 23.

Group rates are available for groups of 15 or more.

Several specials are available. Opening weekend (May 11 and 12), Candlelight is offering a 2 for $99 discount. For the second weekend (May 16 - 18), patrons who would like to see the show without the dinner are able to purchase $30 "show only" tickets any time in advance.

Candlelight Theater 302.475.2313





