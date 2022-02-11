Alton Brown, Straight No Chaser, Damien Escobar, and More Will Make Stops In Wilmington

As we emerge from the winter Omicron surge, The Grand begins to ramp up its programming with over 25 shows still to come in its Spring 2022 season.

Fans of The Grand's mainstage music programming can see artists like hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar, 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Béla Fleck, audience favorite The Mavericks with their new En Espańol World Tour, and international acapella superstars Straight No Chaser.

In the world of comedy, audiences can see artists like Food Network's Alton Brown with his BEYOND THE EATS tour, Hari Kondabolu (Netflix's "Warn Your Relatives," NPR's "Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me," WTF with Marc Maron, and 2 Dope Queens), Whose Live Anyway? (starring TV's Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray), Tammy Pescatelli, and Maria Bamford (Netflix's "Big Mouth" and "BoJack Horseman").

Broadway lovers are flocking back to the newly renovated Playhouse on Rodney Square for two more productions this season: RIVERDANCE: 25th Anniversary Show and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

Despite the Governor's relaxation of his indoor mask mandate effective February 11, 2022, The Grand will still be enforcing their COVID-mitigation efforts in all three venues. This includes: requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event for entry into its three theaters. In addition, patrons, volunteers, and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking. The Grand has been monitoring data provided by the CDC (CDC COVID Data Tracker) and consulting with local health professionals, and will re-evaluate the necessity of these mitigation efforts when county metrics have moved from the "High" to "Moderate" category.

Tickets are on sale now at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling the box office at 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200.