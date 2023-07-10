TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Play Schuster Center in October

Dayton Live will present the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Schuster Center October 17-22, 2023. The new play by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher is based on Harper Lee's classic novel. Tickets currently range $29-129 and are available at daytonlive.org/mockingbird and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

The cast will include Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. Complete casting will be announced later.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you'll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing – a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London's West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Showtimes:

Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30PM

Thursday, October 19 at 7:30PM

Friday, October 20 at 8:00PM

Saturday, October 21 at 2:00PM

Saturday, October 21 at 8:00PM

Sunday, October 22 at 1:00PM

Sunday, October 22 at 6:30PM

Background on Broadway:

Join us 60 minutes before each performance of Disney's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD for Background On Broadway! You'll learn about the development, history, and artistry of the show. This free event is held in the Schuster Center's 4th Floor Lobby. You must have a ticket to that day's performance.

Dayton Live is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment. Our mission is to strengthen community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world class venues: the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, and PNC Arts Annex. We present a wide variety of arts and entertainment events, including the best in touring Broadway, family shows, concerts, comedians, school day performances, and so much more. In addition, we offer Dayton Live ticketing services and The Arts Garage. DaytonLive.org is the official ticketing source for all performances presented in Dayton Live venues. Dayton Live is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit arts organization whose programs are made possible in part by funding from corporate sponsorships, individual contributions, private foundation grants, and government grants, including the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District and the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).