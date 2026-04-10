SOME LIKE IT HOT Digital Lottery to Offer $29 Tickets at Bass Performance Hall

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Performing Arts Fort Worth will lauch a digital lottery for the dazzling new musical based on the classic MGM film, Some Like It Hot. Following a North Texas premiere at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park, the musical comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement April 14-19 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, April 13, for the Tuesday evening performance, April 14. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $29 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, April 19. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.