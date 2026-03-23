LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Conclude Theatre Wesleyan's 2026 Season in April

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Theatre Wesleyan's 71st Annual Spring Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, will be presented for one weekend only this April. The production also marks director Joe Brown’s final Theatre Wesleyan musical, as he retires after more than 45 years at Texas Wesleyan University. Brown’s decades of leadership were recently recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Arts Fort Worth’s Heart of Gold Awards, held at the university on February 27.

Performances will take place at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University from Thursday, April 23 through Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The story follows meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who discovers a mysterious plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises Seymour fame and fortune—so long as he keeps it fed with blood. As the plant grows, Seymour uncovers its extraterrestrial origins and sinister plan for global domination.

The cast, production team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, along with faculty and staff members. The cast includes Trent Cole as Seymour, Lauren Hunt as Audrey, Sam Perez as Mushnik, Dylan Evans as Orin, Aaron Simmons as Audrey II, Madison McKinzie as Crystal, Makailyn Felder as Ronette, and Sarai Castillo as Chiffon, with Myles Curry, Madisyn Savard, and Zack Barragan rounding out the ensemble.

The production team, led by Brown, includes James McQuillen (assistant director), Stephanie Locker-Hall (choreographer), Rocky Olguin (stage manager), Zella Hays (assistant stage manager), Ricky Olivarez (scenic design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Josephine Juarez (assistant lighting design), Leo Holmes (sound design/engineer), Geovana Ortiz (assistant sound design), Karen Potter (costume design), Avangelise Perez (assistant costume design), Trinity Chenault (makeup design), Madison McKinzie (wig design), Chad Rojas (props design), Colin Schwartz (technical director), and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez (poster/graphic design).

Performance Dates

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 PM; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 PM; and Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 PM (matinee).

Saturday Evening Pre-Show Event

An Alumni Weekend Happy Hour honoring Joe Brown will take place before the Saturday evening performance. Tickets for the event are available via the Texas Wesleyan Alumni website.

Performance Information

Tickets range from $10 to $15 and can be purchased online or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour prior to each performance.