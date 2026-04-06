THE SPITFIRE GRILL Will Be Presented by American Coast Theater Company in Costa Mesa

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American Coast Theater Company will present THE SPITFIRE GRILL this summer, with performances scheduled from June 5 through June 28 at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

The musical features music and book by James Valcq, lyrics and book by Fred Alley, and is based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. The production will be directed by Sasha Miller.

The musical follows a troubled newcomer who revitalizes a struggling Wisconsin diner and town through an essay contest, uncovering secrets and fostering connection within the community.

The cast will include Sadie Black, Susan K. Berkompas, Rachel Williams, Chris Fine, Luc Clopton, Dyan Hobday-Smith, and Ryan Miller. The creative team will include music director David Diiorio and choreographer Hannah Jean Simmons, with scenic design by Kaitlyn Campbell and Jim Huffman, costumes by Lia Hansen, and lighting design by Ken Lennon.

Producing Artistic Director Susan K. Berkompas said, “We are thrilled to be producing The Spitfire Grill folk musical with ACTC! This beautiful little gem will play perfectly in our intimate space at the Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa! Audiences will love this heartfelt and hope-inspiring story! The themes of forgiveness and love are emotionally riveting, which inspires a heightened connection between audiences and these characters. Our community needs this musical!”

Ticket Information

Tickets are $26 for general admission and $20 for seniors, children, college students, and groups, excluding service fees. Tickets may be purchased at www.ACTCTickets.com or by calling the box office at 714-668-6145.

All performances will take place at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University, located at 55 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. Performance times include evening shows at 7:30 p.m. on select dates and matinees at 2:00 p.m. on select weekends. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.