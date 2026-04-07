The Legacy Theatre Unveils Cast and Crew of NUNSENSE

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Legacy Theatre announced their full cast and crew for Nunsense, the initial mainstage production for its 2026 season.

Nunsense is a zany musical about a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidently poisoned by the convent cook. Nunsense premiered off-Broadway in 1985, ran for 10 years, and featured Semina De Laurentis, who is reprising the role of Sister Mary Amensia on the Legacy stage.

In addition to De Laurentis, the cast includes: Keisha T. Fraser* (Sister Mary Hubert), Melissa Goldberg (Sister Mary Leo), Autumn Eliza Sheffy (Understudy), Jennifer Smith* (Sister Mary Regina), and Sarah Vieira (Sister Robert Anne).

The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (Scenic & Lighting Design), Rich Burkam (Master Carpenter), Jimmy Johansmeyer (Costume Designer), Michael Skinner (Sound Design), T. Rick Jones* (Production Stage Manager), Meghan Turner (Assistant Stage Manager), Jill Brunelle (Music Director), and Robert Mintz (Associate Director/Choreographer).

James Gray** will Direct and Choreograph the show.

Gray is an accomplished Director and Choreographer, who has worked on countless shows on Broadway, London's West End and throughout the world including The Full Monty, Big Fish -The Musical, Peg O' My Heart - the Musical (Best Musical Award), and Mel Brooks -The Producers.

Nunsense runs from April 23rd through May 17th. Tickets are going fast and available at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the Box Office, Monday - Friday, 10am - 4pm, 203-315-1901, or visiting the theatre on Mondays from 11am - 4pm.

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. Legacy is a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre and training center along the Connecticut shoreline. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

* Member Actors Equity Association

** Member Stage Directors and Choreographers Society