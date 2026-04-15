Review: LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Sherman Players

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There is an old adage that most comedic actors can perform drama. but not all dramatic actors can perform comedy. The same can be said for writing. And the truth of the matter is…. Comedy is hard. But a comedic play written by a comedic writer about comedic writers that is performed by comedic actors? That, my dear reader, is what makes Laughter on the 23rd Floor by Neil Simon such a challenging piece to perform.

The Sherman Playhouse decided to start their 100th season with a bang by choosing Laughter on the 23rd Floor as their season opener. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is a play about the comedic minds behind a sketch show starring the illustrious Max Prince (Bob Cady). Over the course of the play, you witness the many personalities, antics, and neuroses of comedy writers as they witness their beloved show (and Prince himself) fall apart.

Directed by Dan Friedman, Laughter on the 23rd Floor uses Neil Simon’s classic comedic style to explore the effects of desperation and failure in the face of a changing world in a way that’ll leave you laugh. Simon’s use of wildly differing personalities offers a fun opportunity for the actors to play: From Lucas’s (Colin McLoone) go-with-the-flow, nonchalant demeanor balancing with Val’s (Adam Battelstein) anxiety, to Brian’s (Jon Barker) ambition being frustratingly mellowed out by Ira’s (Steve Zerilli’s), personality conflicts were a constant source of joy. Even Cady’s unhinged Max Prince is foiled by Andrew Blanchard’s calm, level-headed portrayal of Kenny. Rounding out the cast is Christopher Bird, Rebecca Annalise, and Tarah Vega, who’s run as Milt, Carol, and Helen only add to the chaos.

While questions may be asked about the aging of some of the jokes in the play- Laughter on the 23rd Floor was written in 1993, which is a completely different content landscape than contemporary work- the success of a comedy may be judged by the laughter; and based on the laughter at the Sherman Playhouse, Laughter on the 23rd Floor is a great success!

Laughter on the 23rd Floor runs from April 9 – April 26 with performances on Fri/Sat at 8pm and Sun at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at shermanplayers.org. Keep an eye on the remainder of Sherman Players’ 100th season, with upcoming productions such as Bye Bye Birdie, Inherit the Wind, Restored to Reason, and An American Christmas Carol, among their other special offerings, such as Cold Lemonade: A playwriting workshop!

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