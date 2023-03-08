Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palace Theater Presents FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Next Month

Performances are on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1 PM. 

Mar. 08, 2023  

Palace Theater Presents FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Next Month

The Palace Theater will bring the award-winning celebration of life, love, laughter, and, of course, tradition to Waterbury on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1 PM. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life, " FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. This new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, is based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, GraceAnn Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.




John Mayer, Alanis Morissette & More Join Sound on the Sound Festival Lineup Photo
John Mayer, Alanis Morissette & More Join Sound on the Sound Festival Lineup
This year’s lineup will feature Red Hot Chili Peppers and Connecticut’s native son John Mayer, along with Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and more.
The Ballard Institute Presents SAM AND FRIENDS - Exploring Jim and Jane Hensons First TV S Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents SAM AND FRIENDS - Exploring Jim and Jane Henson's First TV Show
As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host author and Jim Henson Society President Craig Shemin in a discussion of his new book, Sam and Friends: The Story of Jim Henson's First Television Show, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater
Westport Country Playhouse Kicks Off 2023 Season With 23% Ticket Discount For One Day Only Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Kicks Off 2023 Season With 23% Ticket Discount For One Day Only
In recognition of its 2023 Season, Westport Country Playhouse has announced single tickets on sale at a 23% discount for one day only, Tuesday, March 7, from noon to 11:59 p.m.
The Ballard Institute Presents MY NIGHT IN THE PLANETARIUM By Little Uprisings This Month Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents MY NIGHT IN THE PLANETARIUM By Little Uprisings This Month
As part of its 2023 Spring Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present My Night in the Planetarium by the Massachusetts-based educational organization Little Uprisings on March 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ballard Institute Presents SAM AND FRIENDS - Exploring Jim and Jane Henson's First TV ShowThe Ballard Institute Presents SAM AND FRIENDS - Exploring Jim and Jane Henson's First TV Show
March 7, 2023

As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host author and Jim Henson Society President Craig Shemin in a discussion of his new book, Sam and Friends: The Story of Jim Henson's First Television Show, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater
Westport Country Playhouse Kicks Off 2023 Season With 23% Ticket Discount For One Day OnlyWestport Country Playhouse Kicks Off 2023 Season With 23% Ticket Discount For One Day Only
March 7, 2023

In recognition of its 2023 Season, Westport Country Playhouse has announced single tickets on sale at a 23% discount for one day only, Tuesday, March 7, from noon to 11:59 p.m.
Paul Winter and Friends Present UKRAINE SPRING Benefit For World Kitchen UkrainePaul Winter and Friends Present UKRAINE SPRING Benefit For World Kitchen Ukraine
March 7, 2023

Seven-time Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Paul Winter, with a host of musical friends, will present Ukraine Spring, a feast of music to honor and benefit the people of Ukraine on Sunday, March 26th at 3:00 p.m. at the extraordinary Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff Street, Ansonia, Connecticut.
The Ballard Institute Presents MY NIGHT IN THE PLANETARIUM By Little Uprisings This MonthThe Ballard Institute Presents MY NIGHT IN THE PLANETARIUM By Little Uprisings This Month
March 7, 2023

As part of its 2023 Spring Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present My Night in the Planetarium by the Massachusetts-based educational organization Little Uprisings on March 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Local Actors Star In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Music Theatre Of ConnecticutLocal Actors Star In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Music Theatre Of Connecticut
March 6, 2023

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage (MTC MainStage), Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company located in Norwalk, CT, concludes their 36th MainStage Season with the humorous, naughty, and wildly entertaining musical, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.
share