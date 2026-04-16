PRIMARY TRUST Symposium Set For Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse has announced a Sunday Symposium to follow the April 19, 3:00 p.m. performance of Primary Trust, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth.

The post-show discussion will focus on the theme of helping otherhttp://westportplayhouse.orgs, drawing on ideas explored in the play. Panelists will include Rev. Richard Williams, pastor and executive director of Pivot Ministries in Bridgeport, and Liz Moore, director of community relations for Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

Williams, who previously struggled with addiction, now leads Pivot Ministries, where he works with men in recovery by connecting them with educational and career opportunities while supporting spiritual development. Moore works to expand access to care and community awareness at Silver Hill Hospital, which specializes in mental health treatment for adults and adolescents.

The discussion will be moderated by Westport Country Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Shanahan and will include an audience Q&A. The symposium is free and open to the public.

Primary Trust, directed by Logan Vaughn, follows Kenneth, a 38-year-old man whose routine life is disrupted when he loses his longtime job, prompting him to confront new challenges and relationships. The production explores themes of connection, trust, and personal growth.

The play runs April 14 through May 2 and features a cast including Jasminn Johnson, Greg Stuhr, Alphonso Walker Jr., and Lance Coadie Williams.

The Sunday Symposium will take place immediately following the April 19 performance.