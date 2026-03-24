Michael Griffin to Speak at I WROTE THAT! Author Series at Palace Theater

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The Palace Theater will welcome lifelong Waterbury resident and historian Michael Griffin as the featured guest in the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Griffin, the author of three acclaimed books on Waterbury history, will share memorable stories of the remarkable people and events that have shaped the Brass City over its 350-year history.

This event is made possible through the support of Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Griffin's works — A Pictorial History of H.S. Chase Elementary School, The Great Breathing Place of the City: A History of Hamilton Park in Waterbury, and Hoop History: Fifty Years of High School Boys Basketball in Waterbury — are the result of years of in-depth research and have each received enthusiastic praise from readers and local historians.

In fall 2024, Griffin launched Waterbury History, a quarterly magazine highlighting influential people, places, and moments that have shaped the city across three and a half centuries.

Tickets are $25 and available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating.