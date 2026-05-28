MEASURE UP Musical to Have World Premiere at Revolutionary Theatre

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The first ever full production of Emmy-winning composer/lyricist Sean P. Pallatroni and bookwriter Ellis Gage's fractured fairytale musical MEASURE UP will take place at Connecticut's premiere educational drama program, Revolutionary Theatre - founded and run by TONY Nominee and EMMY winner Mark Mazzarella.

MEASURE UP was originally commissioned in 2024 for a workshop by students at NYC's award-winning acting studio A Class Act NY. It tells the story of a fairytale princess whose perfectionistic life's trajectory is threatened when she realizes she cannot fit into the sacred generations-old dress that her kingdom, per their superstitious tradition, demands she wear in order to inherit the crown. We follow her pursuit of dark magic as a means to alter her body to fit into the dress and fulfill her prescribed destiny. The piece aims to examine the real-world themes of unhealthy behavior in service of society's standards (non-explicitly, the theme of restrictive eating disorders) & the journey to self love through a comedic, fantastical adventure story and whacky-but-catchy Jazz-oriented score. Gage and Mazzarella will co-direct and Pallatroni will music direct.

The cast of students will include Alexis Baez, Norah Beauchemin, Maddie Clayton, Shannon Filon, Madison Howe, William Jackson, Daniel Loubier, Brendan McGillicuddy, Leah Mirambeaux, Michela Paul, Isabella Purcell, Angela Rodriguez, Jullia Rozmajzi, Savannah Yvonne Sullivan, Megan Toth, and Angel T. West. Performances will take place July 23 - 25.

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