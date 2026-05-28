MEASURE FOR MEASURE & A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Run in Repertory at Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

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Capital Classics Theatre Company's 2026 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival will feature two productions performed in repertory: the dark comedy Measure for Measure performed in repertory with the magical A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The alternating productions, which will each be performed ten times, is set to run Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, outdoors on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

The cast and creatives for the 2026 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival have been announced with many returning favorites and new faces. Most will be doing double-duty appearing in both Measure for Measure and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Capital Classics Co-Founder Geoffrey Sheehan states, "As always, we are delighted to draw upon the region's superlative acting, directing and design artists. We employee over 50 theatre professionals for each festival. If you believe that supporting home-grown talent is important, I encourage you to come out to see their work this summer and to consider a donation to our new Capital Classics Artists Fund campaign by visiting our website, CapitalClassics.org. We have a goal to raise $10K before the festival opens to ensure Greater Hartford's artists are fairly compensated for their top-notch work. Gifts of all size are appreciated and go a long way to keep tickets affordable and Shakespeare accessible."

The Cast, Creatives and Crew for the 2026 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival (asterisks highlight returning artists)

Measure for Measure will be directed by Brian Jennings* and features the following cast: Shaughn Aderhold (Overdone and others), Berkley Broeker (Elbow and others), Jovan Davis* (Duke Vincentio), Eleanor Grace Home (Mariana and others), Remy McCoy* (Juliet), Mauricio Miranda* (Angelo, Member of Actors' Equity Association), Eric Orsini (Claudio), Anna Pitblado* (Francisca and others), Zachary Russell *(Lucio), Geoffrey Sheehan* (Escalus), Laura Sheehan* (Provost), Kevoy Somerville* (Pompey), Claire Stillman (Isabella), and Debra Walsh* (Bernardine and others). Melanie Kaplan* will serve as assistant director and Kara Russell will act as production dramaturg. Fiona Jennings* is stage manager with musician Jesey Meche* performing original compositions by Kate Swanson*.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be directed by Sasha Brätt* and features the following cast: Shaughn Aderhold (Demetrius), Edward Antigua (Flute/Cobweb), Vanessa Butler* (Titania/Hippolyta, Member of Actors' Equity Association), Jovan Davis (Theseus/Oberon), Eleanor Grace Home (Helena), Remy McCoy (Hermia), Erin Moderacki* (Starveling/Mustardseed), Anna Pitblado (Snout/Peaseblossom), Zachary Russell (Bottom), Geoffrey Sheehan (Snug/Egeus), Julia Sheehan* (Moth), Laura Sheehan (Quince), Kevoy Somerville (Lysander), Claire Stillman (Isabella), Debra Walsh (Philostrate/Fairy), and Eli Zirolli* (Puck). Savannah Brooks* will serve as assistant director with Milla Riggio* acting as production dramaturg. Allen Sager* is stage manager. Christine Simoes* will choreograph to original music composed by Kate Swanson.

The design team for both productions includes scenic design by Aaron Laudermith*, costume design by Vivianna Lamb*, and lighting design by Robyn Joyce*. John Holder* serves as technical director.

Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm with Sunday performances occurring at 5:30pm. Measure for Measure will be performed on Wednesday, July 8; Friday, July 10; Sunday, July 12; Thursday, July 16; Saturday, July 18; Wednesday, July 22; Friday, July 24; Sunday; July 26; Thursday, July 30; and Saturday, August 1. A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed on Thursday, July 9; Saturday, July 11; Wednesday, July 15; Friday, July 17; Sunday, July 19; Thursday, July 23; Saturday, July 25; Wednesday, July 29; Friday, July 31; and Sunday, August 2.

Tickets are on sale now for all performances by visiting CapitalClassics.org. Advance ticket purchase pricing is $25 for general admission; free for youth ages 11 and under. The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival stage is set up directly in front of the Bruyette Atheneum on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph located at 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford. In the event of inclement weather, the production moves inside the university's Bruyette Atheneum.

Performances are preceded by festival entertainment and opportunities to visit food vendors, the merchandise table, and exhibits in the University of Saint Joseph's Art Gallery. A full schedule of festival pre-show entertainment and vendors will be announced soon. Audiences are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, picnics, and, of course, friends. Although service animals are welcome, pets should remain at home..

About the Plays

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Called away on a mysterious diplomatic mission, Duke Vincentio places his puritanical and despotic deputy Angelo in charge of Vienna. Seizing the reins of power, Angelo sentences Claudio to death when it is discovered that Claudio's fiancee is with child out of wedlock. When novice nun Isabella, who is also Claudio's sister, begs for mercy for her brother, Angelo agrees to a pardon — in exchange for her chastity. Unbeknownst to everyone, Vincentio has disguised himself as a friar to observe his deputy's nefarious misdeeds. Can Claudio be saved and Isabella's virtue preserved in time? In this dark and still-timely comedy, Shakespeare tackles the intersections of political power, morality, religious hypocrisy, love, and sex.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Among Shakespeare's most beloved and fantastical comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream is rightly a perennial favorite for a midsummer night performance! Outside of Athens, a magical woodland kingdom finds four runaway lovers, a traveling troupe of bungling actors, and a mischievous company of fairies set on a collision course. In true Shakespearean fashion, identities get scrambled, affections get misdirected, and merry mix-ups abound. To quote Lysander, “The course of true love never did run smooth.” Packed with beloved characters like Puck, Bottom and Titania and endlessly quotable lines, A Midsummer Night's Dream is sure to find our audience laughing and falling in love under a canopy of stars.

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