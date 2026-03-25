LTM To Host Luncheon Discussion For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND At Cheney Hall

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LTM will host a free Lunchtime Lecture on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on April 1, 2026 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Cheney Hall. The event is open to the public, with registration requested.

The discussion will be led by David Garnes and will feature members of the cast and creative team. The program will provide insight into the production’s creative process, background on the musical, and its production history, followed by an opportunity for audience questions.

Once on This Island, with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, will run April 10 through April 26, 2026. The musical is inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Little Mermaid and follows Ti Moune, a young girl whose love for a wealthy boy unfolds against the influence of island gods.

The Lunchtime Lecture will take place at Cheney Hall. Admission is free, with registration requested.