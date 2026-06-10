ENDURING SPIRIT Art Exhibit to Open at The Gallery on Grant

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The Gallery on Grant will present Enduring Spirit, a new exhibition featuring paintings by Toby Bergman and sculptures by Bunnye Levi. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, July 12, at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, New Jersey.

The opening reception for Enduring Spirit will take place from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the gallery, located inside the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Bergman will also offer a brief discussion of her work during the event.

The exhibition features two distinct series of paintings by Bergman. One is an 11-piece collection of black-and-white works inspired by Roman Vishniac's pre-Holocaust photographs. The second explores the spiritual role of the Kohanim and Leviim through a series of vibrant paintings. Together, the works reflect on collective memory while examining the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.

An oil painter based in Lakewood, Bergman said her medium allows her to "soften, layer and blur, and capture the subtle values within a face." Through gesture, light, and color, she seeks to uncover the stories within her subjects and invite viewers to pause, connect, and reflect.

The exhibition also includes five sculptures by Bunnye Levi, who lived in Baltimore from 1937 to 2012. Levi studied sculpture with artist Reuben Kramer during the 1960s and worked in a variety of materials, including wire and polished marble.

Among the featured works are Circus, a wire sculpture inspired by Levi's lifelong fascination with the circus and movement, and Paths Taken, a polished marble sculpture reflecting life's choices, including her roles as a wife, mother, and artist.

Randye Krupnick, curator and art director of the Gallery on Grant, described Enduring Spirit as "a museum-like experience" that highlights both Bergman's paintings and Levi's sculptural achievements.

"The viewer will become engrossed in the detail and powerful expressions of the subjects in Toby Bergman's paintings," said Krupnick. "In fact, the viewer will want to explore further the story behind each painting."

Exhibition Information

Gallery on Grant

Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Avenue

Deal Park, NJ

Visiting Hours

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The exhibition is also open one hour prior to Axelrod Performing Arts Center concerts and events.

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