Crossfire Hurricane Will Return to Cheney Hall With Rolling Stones Tribute Concert

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Crossfire Hurricane will return to Cheney Hall on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. for a third appearance, bringing its Rolling Stones tribute concert back to the venue.

The New York-based band is known for recreating the sound and stage presence of the Rolling Stones, drawing on what the release describes as decades of performance experience and a focus on authenticity. The performance will feature Chuck St. Troy leading the group, channeling the stage persona associated with Mick Jagger, alongside drummer Marco Lamberti.

The concert will include a selection of songs from the Rolling Stones catalog, including “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Angie,” “Beast of Burden,” and “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking.” The program will center on the band’s interpretation of the group’s signature sound and live performance style.

The release describes the performance as emphasizing the energy and musical style associated with the Rolling Stones, presented through a full concert set.