B*TCH EAT DOG to Premiere at Ballard Institute Theater in Storrs

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The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present B*TCH EAT DOG, a new puppet sketch show by MFA candidate Mel Carter, on April 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7:00 p.m. Performances will take place at the Ballard Institute Theater in downtown Storrs.

Created and performed by Carter, the 90-minute piece blends puppetry, satire, and adaptations of classical texts to explore themes of gender, power, and identity. The show incorporates grotesque fantasy and irreverent humor, including a gender-swapped take on Moby-Dick, a parody of “tradwife” culture, and a series of escalating sketch scenarios that interrogate contemporary feminist discourse and social dynamics.

The production is structured as a fast-paced, puppet-driven variety show, hosted by a fictional emcee whose attempts at allyship become increasingly misguided. The performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Due to mature subject matter—including depictions of violence, sexual content, and nudity—the production is recommended for audiences ages 17 and up.

Admission is free, though reservations are required due to limited seating. Parking is available at the Downtown Storrs Garage, located at 33 Royce Circle.

Mel Carter is a graduate student in the University of Connecticut’s Puppet Arts MFA program. Prior to UConn, she worked in Washington, D.C. as a resident artist with 4615 Theatre Company and collaborated with organizations including Imagination Stage, Spooky Action Theatre, and Pointless Theatre Co. Her puppetry work has also been seen with Pilobolus Dance Theater, Bread and Puppet Theater, Mosaic Theatre, Paloma Puppet Theatre, and OddFellows Playhouse.