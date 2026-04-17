UConn Puppet Arts and Ballard Institute Will Host FARM STORY Screening

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The UConn Puppet Arts Program and Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will present a screening of Farm Story: Episodes 1 & 2 by UConn Puppet Arts MFA candidate Tessa Beck Fey on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Farm Story is a marionette-based web series that follows Farmer Daisy and her unconventional friends through the ups and downs of daily life, and the occasional magical interference. When a Skull is discovered in an overwhelmed farmer's Scarecrow, her friends use the opportunity to magically reanimate the Skull for its friendship and free labor!

The runtime of the screening is approximately 30 minutes and then will be followed by a talkback. This film is recommended for ages 7+.

This screening is free to attend, but seating is limited, so reservations are required. Reserve your free tickets online. Visitors can park in the Downtown Storrs Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about this event or if you require accommodation to attend, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

About the Artist

Tessa Beck Fey is a UConn Puppet Arts MFA candidate with an undergraduate degree in Film & Animation from The Evergreen State College. Inspired by a lifetime of love for fairy tales and old Hollywood, she strives to create the media her 7-year-old self would've been obsessed with. In partial fulfillment in her MFA degree in Puppet Arts, she is proud to present Farm Story: Episodes 1 & 2.

