AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD to Open at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will Raise the Curtain on the legendary detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates “Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” a suspenseful whodunit, from July 14 through August 1. The play is adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in association with Agatha Christie Ltd. Hailed as “the greatest whodunit ever written,” the novel cemented Christie's reputation as the “Queen of Crime.” Dame Agatha's iconic mystery unfolds on stage with all the elegance, cleverness, and suspense that have made it a timeless favorite.

The 12-member cast includes Shereen Ahmed as Flora Ackroyd, Anthony Cochrane as Hercule Poirot, Joe Delafield as Ralph Paton, Allen Gilmore as Inspector Raglan, Erin Noel Grennan as Caroline Sheppard, Richard Ruiz Henry as Major Hector Blunt, Tom Hewitt as Parker, John Rapson as Dr. James Sheppard, Nicole Shalhoub as Helen Russell, Mark Silence as Roger Ackroyd, Katy Tang as Ursula Bourne, and Karen Ziemba as Gertrude Ackroyd.

The creative team includes Mark Shanahan, director/adaptor; Bruce Warren, assistant director; Charlie Corcoran, set designer; Jeni Schaefer, Costume Designer; Julie Duro, lighting designer; John Gromada, sound designer; Chloe Cobb, props supervisor; Seth Andrew Bridges, fight choreographer; Kevin Jinghong Zhu, production stage manager; Matthew Rohan, assistant stage manager; and Sarah Rachel Katz, production assistant.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Running time is approximately two hours; one intermission. Appropriate for age 11 and up. Single tickets start at $50 with discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military, first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes.

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