A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL To Play The Lyric Hall

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

Another Mr. Wonderful Productions is set to present "A Night With Mr. Wonderful," a tribute to legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

Produced by Solomon Kee and William Moore of Another Mr. Wonderful Productions, the show is a heartfelt homage that captures the energy, showmanship, and soul of Davis's iconic performances. This New Haven engagement marks the production's New Haven premiere.

The program celebrates the legendary catalogue of Sammy Davis Jr., including timeless favorites such as "Mr. Bojangles," "Candy Man," and "I've Gotta Be Me." The show invites audiences on an extraordinary journey into the captivating life of Sammy Davis Jr.-a joyous tribute to perseverance, resilience, and the transformative power of music, honoring the enduring legacy of one of the greatest entertainers in history.

"Lyric Hall's intimate, historic setting is the perfect stage for celebrating Sammy Davis Jr.'s legacy," said Producer Solomon Kee. "Audiences in New Haven will experience the magic of his music in a room that itself carries a century of theatrical history."

The performance will take the stage at the historic Lyric Hall located at 827 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Audiences will have two chances to experience the show-a matinee at 3:00 PM and an evening performance at 8:00 PM. Tickets are currently on sale. To reserve seats for these two performances, visit tixfox.co/e/rTdZ3MTXbX. For any further inquiries, please call (646) 919-4667 or email anothermwp@gmail.com.

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming