A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING to be Presented at Seven Angels Theatre This Spring

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Seven Angels Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing, running April 24 through May 10.

This musical revue celebrates the timeless works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, featuring a fresh and inventive take on some of Broadway's most beloved songs. Blending sweeping romance with playful charm, A Grand Night for Singing offers audiences a reimagined journey through one of the richest catalogs in musical theatre history.

The production features songs from iconic musicals including The King and I, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel, Cinderella, State Fair, and South Pacific.

The cast will include Morgan Cowling* (The Phantom of the Opera), Abigail Hammond, Elizabeth Fox, Kenneth Galm, and Charles Romano.

The creative team includes Rahxas Colite* (Stage Manager), Christine Simone (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles O'Connor (Lighting Designer), Richard Carsey (Music Director), and Constantine Pappas* (Artistic Director and Director).

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association.