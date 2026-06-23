THE MAGICIANS TABLE to Extend Run at Playhouse Square Due to Popular Demand

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Playhouse Square has announced a four-week extension for The Magicians Table, the immersive close-up magic experience presented in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment. Originally scheduled for a shorter engagement, the production will now run August 26 through October 18, 2026, at Cibréo Privato in downtown Cleveland.

Direct from London, The Magicians Table combines live magic, theater, music, and storytelling in an intimate setting inspired by the world of a legendary illusionist. Guests are invited into the story of Dieter Roterberg, a renowned magician whose friends and fellow performers gather one final time to celebrate his life following his untimely death.

The experience begins with a pre-show lounge featuring cocktails, close-up magic, and roaming performers before audiences enter Roterberg's private performance space. Throughout the evening, magicians and mentalists perform both at individual tables and on a central stage, creating an interactive experience that blends sleight-of-hand, comedy, music, and illusion.

The rotating cast features performers from across the United States, including several artists with ties to the Cleveland area. Confirmed performers include Evan Driggs, Doc Docherty, Jeff Corn, Alyx Hilshey, and Paul Vigil, with additional casting to be announced.

Collectively, members of the company have appeared on television programs including Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and Showtime at The Apollo, and regularly perform at Hollywood's Magic Castle.

The production was praised by British illusionist Derren Brown, who called it "beautifully realised and huge, huge fun." The show was created in collaboration with BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Iain Sharkey, known for his work with Brown.

The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears, founder of Cut & Mustard and producer of international tours and immersive experiences, and award-winning immersive writer and designer Kevin Hammonds. The production is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment.

Cast

Confirmed performers include Evan Driggs, Doc Docherty, Jeff Corn, Alyx Hilshey, and Paul Vigil. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Creative Team

The Magicians Table is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Iain Sharkey. The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears and Kevin Hammonds.

The Magicians Table

August 26 – October 18, 2026

Venue: Cibréo Privato

1501 E. 14th Street

Cleveland, Ohio

Tickets start at $75 and include a variety of ticketing and VIP package options.

For tickets and additional information, visit Playhouse Square or call 216-241-6000.

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