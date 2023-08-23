MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Announced At Know Theatre, September 22 - October 8

When his husband dies suddenly, Remy Washington, a Black man, finds himself the guardian of both the Good Time Drive-In movie theatre and his husband's white teenage son, Pup. Bonded by their shared love of classic monster movies, Remy & Pup's relationship is put to the test when Remy discovers troubling footage on Pup's video camera. Can Remy save Pup from the monster he's becoming?

Know Theatre welcomes Spooky Season with a haunting and heartening drama about fathers and sons, love and grief, queerness and ghosts, and what it means to truly belong … and what can happen when we feel like we don't.

Monsters of the American Cinema comes to us from playwright Christian St. Croix, who also wrote our holiday 2020 streaming show Zack, a loving send-up of teen soap operas. It's a multi-award-winning script, with accolades including the 2023 Stage Writing of the Year Award from the Young-Howze Theatre Journal, the 2021 Carlo Annoni International Drama Prize, and the 2019 Artists' Pick at the San Diego International Fringe Festival.

“This story has everything I love about new plays - a sharp wit, a deep heart, and a finger on the pulse of what's running underneath the current of American culture, right now,” says Associate Artistic Director Tamara Winters, who returns to the MainStage as director of Monsters of the American Cinema. “It's a story about what makes us monsters, and what can bring us back from the edge. The moment I read this script, I knew it belonged on the Know MainStage - because, in a world full of monstrosity, we need a reminder of how to bring each other back from the brink.”

Monsters of the American Cinema is a hopeful story of redemption in the face of real-world harm. It's about how fearless love and radical acceptance is sometimes the only thing that can break generational cycles of violence.

Monsters of the American Cinema is a story for fathers, sons, and the people who love them. It's a surefire hit for LGBTQ+ families, especially families with queer parents and their children.

It's for anyone who remembers what it was like to be an awkward teenager, a loner seeking connection, or the thrill when the credits roll on your favorite old movie.

It's a story for anyone looking to remember what truly makes us human.

It's for you.

Meet the family:

One of the Know's favorite actors, Andrew Ian Adams, returns to the MainStage to play Remy Washington, a recent widower and activist who is finding that being a single dad to a teenage son is a bigger job than he'd foreseen. Andrew previously appeared at the Know in Hearts Like Fists, The Fisherman's Wife, Mercury, and All's Faire, as well as our sold-out smash hits Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere and Puffs.

And making his Know Theatre debut is Grant Zentmeyer as Peter “Pup” Miller, the troubled but brilliant teenaged son of Remy's deceased husband, who dreams of being a filmmaker - when he's spared by the nightmares, that is. Grant, a recent Xavier University graduate, made his Cincy Fringe debut in 2023's The Rembrandt Job by Kevin Crowley.

Join us to celebrate the power of the ferocious and tender father-son bond as our 26th season continues with Monsters of the American Cinema.

Monsters of the American Cinema runs September 22 - October 8. Tickets are available on our website, Click Here, or by calling our box office at 513-300-5669.

Special Note: Evening performances at the Know are now at 7:30! Our Underground Bar will open at 6:30 for evening shows this season; come by early for specialty cocktails and conversation before or after your show.

