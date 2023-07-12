LORE Podcast Comes to Music Hall This October

The event is on Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

LORE Podcast Comes to Music Hall This October

Join Lore creator Aaron Mahnke and composer Chad Lawson for an unforgettable night of thrillingly dark storytelling when they bring their acclaimed podcast Lore to Music Hall on Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 PM – just in time for Halloween. The event is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2023-24 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. 

Lore is the award-winning, critically acclaimed podcast all about true life scary stories. Each episode exposes the darker side of history by exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares. Experience the show that inspired a television adaptation and book series!

Because sometimes the truth is more frightening than fiction.

Lore is the winner of iTunes’ "Best of 2015" and "Best of 2016,” and the Academy of Podcasters’ “Best History Podcast 2016." Each episode examines a new dark historical tale in a modern campfire experience. With more than 40,000 5-star reviews on Apple Podcasts, and a half-billion listens, that's clearly a good thing. New episodes are released every other Monday.

For me information, visit www.lorepodcast.com.


