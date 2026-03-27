HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON THE MUSICAL JR. To Open At The Children’s Theatre Of Cincinnati

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The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will present DREAMWORKS’ HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON THE MUSICAL JR., opening Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Emery Theater, located at 1112 Walnut Street in Cincinnati. The production will complete the company’s inaugural MainStage season in the newly restored venue.

Based on the DreamWorks film, the one-hour adaptation follows Hiccup, a young Viking, and his dragon companion Toothless. The story explores themes of identity, courage, and understanding, as Hiccup challenges expectations within his community. The production is designed for family audiences and runs approximately 60 minutes without intermission.

The staging will incorporate projection design, scenic elements, and theatrical effects to depict the world of Berk. The production includes fog, haze, sound effects, and lighting effects, and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Public performances will take place Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances including an ASL-interpreted and audio-described performance on April 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The production will run through May 3.

The creative team includes book by Kate Thomas, music by Veronica Mansour, and lyrics by Kate Thomas and Veronica Mansour. The production is directed by Artistic Director Roderick Justice, with choreography by Angelo Cerniglia and music direction by Jamey Strawn. Scenic design is by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Yelena Babinskaya, costume design by John Coulter, projection design by Lightborne, sound design by Dani Lobello, and puppet design by Kevin Frisch.

“DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon The Musical JR. is exactly the kind of breathtaking, imaginative storytelling the Emery Theater was built for,” said Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. “It's big, bold, and visually stunning, but at its heart, it's a story about connection, courage, and seeing the world differently. Watching Hiccup and Toothless form that bond is something that stays with you. And to bring a story like this to life on this stage, in a way that feels larger than life, with all the technology we now have at our fingertips, is exactly why we dreamed so big for the Emery. This is the kind of experience families will talk about long after they leave.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $12 and are available at thechildrenstheatre.com or by calling the box office at 513-569-8080. The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).