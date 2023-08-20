Executive Board of Cincinnati Landmark Productions Announces New Leadership Structure

The Executive Board of Cincinnati Landmark Productions announced a change in its leadership structure this week.

Rodger Pille, formerly Managing Director for the west-side based non-profit arts organization, becomes the second Executive Director in its 41-year history as Tim Perrino, founder and previous Executive Director, takes a step back from day-to-day management to focus on artistic responsibilities for the organization as well as new endeavors outside the company.

In 1982, Perrino created Cincinnati Young People's Theatre (CYPT), which later became Cincinnati Landmark Productions (CLP). The organization began as a summer teen theater program that expanded to become the producer and nautical caretaker of the Showboat Majestic in 1990. The organization re-organized and incorporated as Cincinnati Landmark Productions in 2002 when it purchased, renovated and opened the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts in West Price Hill. Perrino's organization left the Showboat in 2013 after 23 years of stewardship, making him the second longest caretaker of the National Historic Landmark. In 2015, CLP finished construction and opened the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in East Price Hill. Cincinnati Landmark Productions merged with Madcap Puppets – the popular local touring company – in 2017 and in 2018, it finished renovation and opened the new Madcap Education Center, a comprehensive arts education training facility in Westwood.

“This has been wholly my initiative,” Perrino said. “I am looking for a little time to do other important things. I'll write my Showboat memoirs and a couple shows. I'll accept some offers to direct shows from friends in theater companies around the country. Especially, I will do some travelling with my wife and see my grandsons more often. Plus, I will still handle some significant duties for CLP.”

“Tim's legacy at CLP could never be fully quantified,” said Doug Ridenour, Board President. “His amazing leadership, his vision of this organization, starting with CYPT, his years of stewardship of the Showboat and the construction of three arts venues on the west side of Cincinnati has created a thriving non-profit group that will last generations. While he is taking a well-deserved 'stepping back' position, the entire organization is thrilled that he will continue to stay very involved during his next chapter. While we say thank you for all of these years of service, we also say get back to work as there is still much to do.”

Pille began his career as a communications professional for popular local attractions, Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal and later the Newport Aquarium. He joined Landmark in 2012 as the Communications/Development Director for Landmark before becoming the Project Manager for the Incline Theater and Madcap Education Center developments, overseeing the fundraising and tax-credit allocations as well project management for the construction of the new facilities. He became the Managing Director in 2019 and oversaw major funding initiatives, including securing crucial relief funding during the COVID-related shutdown.

“Rodger has held many positions within this organization, as well as with other non-profit groups, where he has acquired many skills and knowledge,” Ridenour said. “It is these valuable experiences that make him uniquely qualified to take over the reins of CLP and he has the unanimous support of the Board of Directors.”

Cincinnati Landmark Productions hires over 200 local artists – on-stage and off – to produce main stage seasons at its Covedale Center and Incline Theater venues totaling 160 show nights each year and drawing over 40,000 patrons. Additionally, it provides area young people with year-round opportunities to train and experience the arts through its Cincinnati Young People's Theatre program as well as music, dance and art classes/camps at the Madcap Education Center. CLP inspires over 50,000 children and families each year through the power of storytelling and puppetry through its extensive Madcap Puppets tour of over 200 Midwest schools, community centers, parks and libraries.

