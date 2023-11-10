Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Appoints Louis Langree as Music Director Laureate

In recognition of his extraordinary tenure and artistic accomplishments, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has named Louis Langrée as Music Director Laureate of the CSO, effective at the conclusion of his Music Director tenure (2023-24) and extending through the 2027-28 season. As Music Director Laureate, Langrée will conduct the Orchestra in select concerts each season beginning in the 2025-26 season.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Music Director Laureate of the CSO,” said Langrée. “This Orchestra has been such an important part of my life over the last decade. I am grateful to the CSO musicians, administration, Board of Directors, and our musical community for their enthusiastic and unwavering support of this Orchestra during my tenure. I am delighted to continue our relationship into the future, and I look forward to joyous reunions with the CSO family in this new relationship.”



“The CSO has been the fortunate beneficiary of Louis Langrée's deep commitment to music and to sharing it as widely as possible for over a decade. His remarkable artistry and devotion to our Orchestra and the community are evident in his long list of achievements with the CSO,” said CSO President & CEO Jonathan Martin. “We are thrilled that Louis will return to lead the Orchestra as Music Director Laureate beginning in the 2024-25 season, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with Louis in the years ahead.”

Since taking the helm as Music Director in 2013, Langrée's tenure has been marked by bold programming and initiatives that have activated the commissioning of new music, new experiences, community-wide participation, and global attention. Langrée commissioned a total of 65 new works during his tenure—more than any other Music Director in the Orchestra's history—and conducted 31 premieres, expanding the extensive commissioning and premiering legacy of the Orchestra. His programs and initiatives include a Pelléas Trilogy; Beethoven [R]evolution cycle, including the recreation of Beethoven's legendary 1808 Akademie concert; the Concertos for Orchestra project; 125th Anniversary season programs, demonstrating the Orchestra's pioneering legacy; CSO Proof, an incubator for innovative concert formats; community-wide events, such as CSO Look Around, Lumenocity, One City/One Symphony; and MusicNOW collaborations with Bryce Dessner and The National.

In addition to these initiatives, Langrée led the Orchestra on European and Asian tours, as well as an appearance at Lincoln Center; garnered two Grammy Award nominations with the Orchestra for Best Orchestral Performance; presided over the Orchestra's move from Music Hall during its major renovation; and during the Covid-19 pandemic, catalyzed the Orchestra's return to the stage in the fall of 2020 with a series of digitally streamed concerts which have garnered more than two million views to date.

Langrée has appointed more than a third of the current Orchestra—31 musicians—including Haley Bangs (Second Flute), Rebecca Barnes (Viola), Emily Beare (Second Oboe), Evin Blomberg (Second Violin), Joseph Bricker (Associate Principal Timpani and Section Percussion), Luis Celis (Associate Principal Bass), Rachel Charbel (Second Violin), Michael Culligan (Associate Principal Percussion), Drew Dansby (Cello), Christopher Fischer (Viola), Felicity James (Associate Concertmaster), Stephen Jones (Assistant Principal Bass), Daniel Kaler (Cello), Anthony Limoncelli (Principal Trumpet), Yang Liu (Associate Principal Second Violin), Caterina Longhi (Viola), Nicholas Mariscal (Cello), Philip Marten (First Assistant Concertmaster), Hiro Matsuo (Cello), Stefani Matsuo (Concertmaster), Charles Morey (Second Violin), Joseph Morris (Associate Principal and Eb Clarinet), Gabe Napoli (Viola), Molly Norcross (Assistant Principal Horn and Utility Horn), Christopher Olka (Principal Tuba), Christopher Pell (Principal Clarinet), Joseph Rodriguez (Second/Assistant Principal Trombone), Christopher Sales (Principal Bassoon), Gerald Torres (Bass), Rebecca Tutunick (Piccolo and Utility Flute), and Dan Wang (Viola). He also worked closely with CSO/CCM Diversity Fellows, mentoring them individually and welcoming them to perform with the Orchestra throughout the years.