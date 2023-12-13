Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Cincinnati May Festival Reveals Matthew Swanson As New Director Of Choruses

Swanson will begin his term on June 1, 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Following an extensive national search, the Cincinnati May Festival has announced Matthew Swanson as its next Director of Choruses. Swanson will begin his term on June 1, 2024 and lead the storied May Festival Chorus, one of America's most active symphonic choruses.

“The appointment of Matthew Swanson preserves the long-standing commitment the May Festival has made to engage, energize, and connect our community with the highest quality performances of great choral music. Matthew's talent, character, and passion for the artform will extend and expand this commitment as the May Festival continues to be a relevant asset and resource for the community,” said May Festival Executive Director Steven Sunderman.

The May Festival Chorus serves as the core artistic element of the Cincinnati May Festival, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. It consists of 130 avocational singers drawn from the Greater Cincinnati region who collectively devote more than 45,000 hours in rehearsals and performances annually. The May Festival Chorus is also the official chorus of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops and frequently performs in CSO and Pops subscription and special concerts.

As a key member of the May Festival artistic leadership team, Swanson will prepare the May Festival Chorus for featured appearances at the May Festival and for performances with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops. As Director of Choruses, he will serve as an ambassador and advocate of the Chorus and May Festival, preserving and enhancing its profile while strengthening the connections between the organization and its collaborators throughout the world.

“I am honored to serve the members of the May Festival Chorus and our broader community as Director of Choruses. The May Festival, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops have been continuing sources of inspiration since I arrived in Cincinnati 12 years ago, and I look forward to our future collaborations,” said Swanson. “I wish to thank Louis Langreé and John Morris Russell for their indelible examples of musicianship, leadership, and humanity. I am especially grateful to Robert Porco, whose commitment to excellence and volunteerism has been transformational for the May Festival and for me. Together with the May Festival Choruses, I am eager to ensure that Cincinnati's choral community grows even more active and vibrant in the years ahead.”

