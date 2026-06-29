Beck Center for the Arts to Present FACULTY & STAFF 2026 VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION

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Beck Center for the Arts will present Beck Center Faculty & Staff 2026 Visual Arts Exhibition, an annual summer showcase celebrating the creativity and artistic talents of Beck Center's faculty and staff members. This exhibition provides an opportunity for Beck Center community to share their work with students, patrons, colleagues, and the greater Northeast Ohio community. The exhibition will be on view in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery in Beck Center's main building now through August 15, 2026.

Featuring artwork in a wide variety of styles and media, the exhibition highlights the creative voices of the artists who help make Beck Center a vibrant center for arts education and performance. The exhibition serves as both a celebration of artistic expression and a reflection of the diverse talents within Beck Center's faculty and staff community.

Alastair James Stockdale

Annette Kramer

Debbie Clapper

Heather McCormick

Jamie Richey

Jocelynn Lash

Kristen Newell

Kurt Hallsnan

Mike Jones

Patricia Hanahan Sigmier

Paul Passano

Ryan Finley

Savannah Saliby

Spencer Pines

T.J. Rovito

Tanya Long

The public is invited to attend a free artists reception and celebration on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Studio A and the Hoffman-Stach Gallery. This exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages. Arts lovers can also enjoy Mean Girls in the Senney Theater, running from July 10 to August 9, 2026. Tickets at https://beckcenter.org/theater/mean-girls.

“One of the things that makes Beck Center so special is that many of the people who teach, support, and inspire our community are artists themselves. The Faculty & Staff Exhibition offers a chance to see the creativity that exists beyond the classroom, studio, and office, showcasing a wide range of artistic styles, mediums, and perspectives. We are excited to share the personal work of the talented individuals who help make Beck Center such a vibrant and creative place, and to invite our community to connect with them in a new way,” shares Jamie Richey, Associate Director of Visual Arts.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Enroll in classes and lessons for all art forms today at beckcenter.org/education-programs.

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