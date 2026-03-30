Yu Long and Mei Diyang Will Perform as Part of the China Philharmonic Orchestra's Season Finale

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The China Philharmonic Orchestra will close its 2025–2026 season with a major concert at Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts on June 26, 2026, bringing together renowned conductor Yu Long and violist Mei Diyang for a program that bridges contemporary and classical repertoire.

The performance, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will feature music by celebrated Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi alongside works by Czech Romantic composer Antonín Dvořák. The concert marks the season finale for the China Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the country’s leading symphonic ensembles.

A highlight of the evening will be the Chinese premiere of a viola concerto by Hisaishi, performed by Mei Diyang. The work, which premiered in 2023 and was later released internationally on a Deutsche Grammophon recording, has already generated strong attention in the classical music world.

The program also includes music by Dvořák, whose richly melodic and folk-inspired compositions remain central to the orchestral canon. Known for works such as his Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” and his cello concerto, Dvořák’s music blends Romantic tradition with national identity, making it a fitting counterpart to Hisaishi’s contemporary voice.

Under the direction of Yu Long—artistic director of the orchestra and one of China’s most prominent conductors—the concert is expected to showcase both technical virtuosity and a dialogue between musical eras.

Founded in 2000, the China Philharmonic Orchestra has played a significant role in shaping China’s classical music landscape, regularly presenting major symphonic works and premieres while collaborating with leading International Artists.