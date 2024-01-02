The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates the 50th Anniversary with Beethoven CHORAL FANTASY Concert This Month

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming 50th anniversary Heritage Concert, titled “Beethoven | Choral Fantasy”. Taking place on 12 and 13 January 2024, this event will commemorate the orchestra's rich history and achievements.

Beethoven | Choral Fantasy (12 & 13 January 2024)

Once known as the Sino-British Orchestra, the HK Phil became formally professionalised five decades years ago. To herald in this new chapter of the orchestra’s history, the HK Phil performed Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 5 at its inaugural concert on 11 January 1974. Now, on the same weekend 50 years later, the HK Phil will commemorate its golden jubilee by performing those two works alongside Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy . Conducted by Andris Poga, the performances will be joined by sopranos Louise Kwong and Yuki Ip, mezzo-soprano Samantha Chong, tenors Chen Yong and Freddie Tsang, bass-baritone Apollo Wong, pianist Rachel Cheung and the HK Phil Chorus.

“Beethoven | Choral Fantasy” will be held on 12 & 13 January 2024 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$480, $380, $280 and $200 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Sing Along: Beethoven Symphony no. 9 (13 January 2024)

As an exciting addition to the anniversary festivities, the HK Phil invites vocal enthusiasts to participate in its first-ever sing-along session, "Sing Along: Beethoven Symphony no. 9", featuring the iconic finale “Ode to Joy” from the Ninth Symphony. This unique opportunity allows choristers to sing along with the orchestra, soprano Louise Kwong, mezzo-soprano Samantha Chong, tenor Chen Yong, bass-baritone Apollo Wong, and the HK Phil Chorus. The open rehearsal will commence at 3PM, followed by the orchestra session at 5PM. The performance will take place at 5:30PM.

“Sing Along: Beethoven Symphony no. 9” will be held on 13 January 2024 (Sat) at 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets uniformly priced at HK$50 as “HK Phil Jubilee Tickets” are available at URBTIX. Audience members are recommended to select a category that correspond to your voice to better follow your voice part in the sing-along. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

50 Years of Harmony: The HK Phil in Posters (28 December 2023 – 14 January 2024)

To complement the concert-going experience and foster community engagement, the “50 Years of Harmony: The HK Phil in Posters” exhibition will be held from today until 14 January 2024, in the foyer of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The exhibition will feature 50 sets of classic posters that reflect the orchestra's growth and transformation over the years. From the early retro designs to the recent innovative ones, each poster embodies the dedicated pursuit of musical art, while also illustrating significant moments in the orchestra's journey of development.

Join the HK Phil as it celebrates the 50th anniversary, paying homage to its past while embracing a future filled with artistic excellence and musical innovation.