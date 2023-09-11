Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Programmes For September 2023

Under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present a series of spectacular programmes in September 2023, joined by illustrious soloists and choruses.

“Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends” will be held on 20 and 23 September in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall and Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium respectively. “Yu Long | Verdi Requiem” and “National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains” will be held on 28 and 30 September respectively, both in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends (20 & 23 September)

The HK Phil performs across the community with the aim of increasing access to classical music. This September, join the HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long and soprano Song Yuanming as they portray the fascinating stories of musical legends one after another. HK Phil horn player Homer Lee will be the presenter along the music journey. This is an inclusive concert that welcomes families and people with special needs to enjoy music in a friendly environment. Let’s enjoy music together!

"Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends” will be held on 20 September 2023 (Wed) at 5PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall and 23 September 2023 (Sat) at 3PM in the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. The concert welcomes audiences of all ages and people with special needs free of charge. Public registration starts from 12 September (Tuesday) at 10AM on POPTICKET website.

Yu Long | Verdi Requiem (28 September)

In this programme, Yu Long will conduct Verdi's Messa da Requiem, a depiction of light and dark, heaven and hell, life and death. This Catholic Funeral Mass is written by the composer in honour of a famed Italian author he admired – Alessandro Manzoni, as a final prayer and farewell to a friend. Featuring soloists Song Yuanming, Zhu Huiling, Xiahou Jinxu and Nikolay Didenko, and the joint force of HK Phil Chorus and the China National Opera House Chorus, the combination of voices bring a powerful prayer to the souls that have passed.

“Yu Long | Verdi Requiem” will be held on 28 September 2023 (Thu) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains (30 September)

Yu Long and the HK Phil celebrate National Day with a portrayal of China’s beautiful landscape. The concert will open with Ode to the Red Flag by Lü Qiming. Next, the Northern Song Dynasty’s only surviving painting by Wang Ximeng – A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains, is brought to life. Composed by Zhao Lin, this symphonic poem weaves folk soprano with the Chinese instruments sheng, pipa, erhu and dizi into the Western orchestral fabric to produce a unique soundscape. Led by Yu Long, Chinese singer Fang Qiong, pianist Johnson Li and the virtuosi from the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra – Xu Hui, Zhang Ying, Wei Shen-fu and Wu Chih-ting will give a Hong Kong premiere of the co-commission by the League of China Orchestras and 23 orchestras, including the HK Phil.

“National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains” will be held on 30 September 2023 (Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.