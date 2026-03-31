(X) Collective To Present Mosaic Series: Game Night For BIPOC Theatre Artists In Chicago

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(X) Collective will present the April installment of its Mosaic Series, "Mosaic Series: Game Night," on Saturday, April 25, at 6 PM in Chicago.

Part of an ongoing series of affinity-based community-building gatherings, the Mosaic Series is designed to foster connection, relationship-building, and peer resource-sharing among theatre artists who have been historically excluded from access to space, resources, and opportunities.

This month's gathering will center BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) theatre artists working in and around the Chicago area.

Blending community-building with a spirit of play, Mosaic Series: Game Night invites participants to relax, connect, and engage through low-pressure activities in a welcoming environment. Attendees can expect an evening grounded in conversation, shared experience, and a bit of fun.

The event will take place in person at Walls Turned Sideways, an art gallery, studio, and community space dedicated to artists and communities impacted by incarceration, with a mission rooted in collective liberation, healing, and connection through art.

Registration for the event is pay-what-you-choose, and light refreshments will be provided. Community partners for this gathering include Walls Turned Sideways, Mud Theatre Project, and Arts Administrators of Color.

Through gatherings like the Mosaic Series, (X) Collective continues its work of cultivating intentional spaces where artists can show up as themselves and build meaningful relationships within Chicago's theatre community. For more information or to RSVP, visit: https://givebutter.com/mosaic-series