Wild Door Theater Will Return With MAYBE TOMORROW, at The Athenaeum Center

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Wild Door Theater will present the Midwest premiere of Maybe Tomorrow, a darkly funny and unsettling new play by Max Mondi and directed by Andrew Gallant, April 13 - May 24, in Studio B at The Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave. The press opening is Monday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.

Inspired by a true story, the play plunges audiences into the increasingly fractured world of Gail and Ben, where a cough in the bathroom may signal something far more sinister and the boundaries between reality and imagination begin to dissolve. Reuniting Mondi and Gallant, who first collaborated while on faculty together at Dean College in Massachusetts, Maybe Tomorrow is a gripping, meta-theatrical puzzle that explores marriage, perception and the unnerving human need to be seen.

Blending psychological suspense with sharp, offbeat humor, Maybe Tomorrow invites audiences into an intimate theatrical experience where nothing is quite as it seems. As Gail searches for comfort amid a growing sense of unease, and Ben struggles to maintain control, the play spirals into a haunting exploration of doubt, intimacy and the stories we tell ourselves to feel safe. With its inventive structure and shifting realities, Mondi's script keeps audiences questioning what is real, what is imagined and what lies somewhere in between.

“I saw the New York production of Max's play last year,” says Director Andrew Gallant, “and I immediately wanted to bring it to Chicago. With all of its improvisational elements and the intense communion with the audience it requires, this play is perfectly at home here.”

“It's rare to encounter a script that feels this alive,” Gallant continues. “Every performance is a little different, shaped by the actors and the audience in real time. That unpredictability mirrors the play's central tension, the feeling that something is just slightly off, just beyond our understanding. It's thrilling, unsettling and unexpectedly funny all at once.”

The cast of Maybe Tomorrow includes Isabella Isherwood (she/her, ensemble); Lucky Star (he/they, ensemble) and Roxi Pope (they/them, understudy).

The production team is Andrew Gallant (he/him, director); Lauren Secrest (she/her, assistant director/assistant stage manager); Joshua Bennett (he/him, stage manager); Jose Martinez (he/they, scenic designer); Saawan Tiwari (she/they, Costume Designer); Kate Schnetzer (she/her, sound designer) and Josiah Croegaert (he/him, lighting designer) and Joe Mazza/brave lux (he/him, production photographer).