Violin-Piano Duo Yang & Olivia Join AMI as Artists-in-Residence

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Music Institute is partnering with esteemed violin and piano duo, Yang and Olivia, as Artists-in-Residence & AMI College Faculty Members. Yang and Olivia's residency opens the door for both AMI students and the wider community to engage with their artistry through lessons, workshops, masterclasses, and performances.

Global Music Silver Medalist Yang and Olivia is a dynamic violin-piano duo who create an unforgettable storytelling event in their program, featuring contemporary and classical works from different parts of the world. Violinist Yang Liu is the prize winner of the 12th International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, the first prize winner of the 2022 Medici International Competition, the 2021 International Artists Award Competition, and China's 5th National Competition. Olivia is a frequent presenter of MTNA, CMS and other music festivals and conferences, promoting music of Chinese and Taiwanese heritage. In recent years, not only have they traveled to more than 30 cities in the United States, they have also been performing and teaching in China, Portugal, Brazil, and Taiwan. Currently they are both faculty of VanderCook College of Music. The duo founded the Yang and Olivia Foundation, advocating diversity, and inclusion through music of different cultures.