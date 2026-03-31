Tyler Hanes Will Lead HEARTBREAK HOTEL at the Marriott Theatre

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Heartbreak Hotel will come to the Marriott Theatre in April, starring Tyler Hanes as Elvis Presley. Performances will run April 8 - May 31, 2026.

His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world. This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and incomparable icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture.

Trapped in a moment of crisis, his younger self guides him through pivotal moments of his life that led him to become “The King of Rock and Roll.”

Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”