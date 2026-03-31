Tyler Hanes Will Lead HEARTBREAK HOTEL at the Marriott Theatre
Performances will run April 8 - May 31, 2026
Heartbreak Hotel will come to the Marriott Theatre in April, starring Tyler Hanes as Elvis Presley. Performances will run April 8 - May 31, 2026.
His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world. This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and incomparable icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture.
Trapped in a moment of crisis, his younger self guides him through pivotal moments of his life that led him to become “The King of Rock and Roll.”
Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”
The cast features Tyler Hanes as Elvis Presley, Charles Adler Bischoff as Kid Elvis, and Colton Sims as Teen Elvis and Ensemble, alongside Rob Lindley as Colonel Tom Parker and Elizabeth Telford as Gladys Presley. The company also includes Ivan Bracy Jr. (Ensemble), Anna Louise Bramlett (Dixie, Ensemble), Melanie Brezill (Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Ensemble), Jake Busse (Bill Black, Jerry, Ensemble), Trevor Lindley Craft (Ronnie, DJ, Frank Sinatra, Ensemble), Jackson Evans (Sam Phillips, Studio Executive, Ensemble), and Karl Hamilton (Vernon Presley, Dewey, Stage Manager, Ensemble). Additional cast members include Naiqui Macabroad (Reverend Brewster, Johnny Bragg, Chuck, Jackie Brenston, Steve Allen Producer, Ed Sullivan Producer, Ensemble), Leah Morrow (Marion Keisker, Tammy, Ensemble), Alexandra Palkovic (Ann-Margret, Ensemble), Hannah Remian (Ensemble), Zac Richey (Scotty Moore, Glen, Ensemble), Lucas Thompson (Ernie, Congressional Chairman, Customer, Ensemble), Amanda Walker (Priscilla, Ensemble), Elaine Watson (Betty, Ensemble), and Frederick Webb, Jr. (Roy Brown, Otis, Fats, Ensemble), with understudies Bridget Adams-King, Joey Chelius, Lacey Jack, Jake Mickel, Eli Vander Griend, and Ethan Williams.
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