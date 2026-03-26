The Peppermint Patties to Present LOVE YOU (HATE YOU) MEAN IT Cabaret at Hey Nonny

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For one night only, The Peppermint Patties will return to Hey Nonny during Chicago Cabaret Week with a brand-new close-harmony cabaret exploring the many moods of love.

Love You (Hate You) Mean It with The Peppermint Patties is accompanied by pianist Michael Oldham and features Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, Nikki Krzebiot, and guest artists Kiki Russell and Ross Matsuda.

The cabaret journeys through the highs, lows, and lessons of love, friendship, and family, exploring its joys, mysteries, miseries, and, ultimately, its meanings. The program includes Andrews Sisters favorites, Golden Age classics, jazz standards, and musical theater songs in the group's distinctive style, with a few new surprises along the way.

Nikki Krzebiot, who joined the group in 2023, notes how the ensemble will stretch its already diverse approach to repertoire even further in this program: "The Patties sing a lot of old-school music and classic love songs, so this show is a fun way for us to branch out musically and thematically with more contemporary music. I know I've had my fair share of hurts and heartbreaks, and I think our audience will be able to relate to the less glamorous side of relationships as much as our usual ballads."

The Peppermint Patties was founded in 2018 by Anna Caldwell, Laura Emery, and Daina Fischer. They welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group in 2023. They gig regularly in Chicago and throughout the Midwest, producing both traditional and scripted cabarets including recent performances of Sing, Sing, Sing Chicagoland! and A Christmas Carol Cabaret.