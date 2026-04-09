THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Big Noise Theatre Beginning April 2026

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Big Noise Theatre will conclude their 2025-2026 season with THE WIZARD OF OZ! (by L. Frank Baum with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, April 24 through May 10th, 2025 in Des Plaines, IL., just a few minutes outside of Chicago.

Rediscover the original journey to Oz with the magic, the music, and the story that started it all! Follow the yellow brick road in this beloved classic as Dorothy and her newfound friends journey through the magical Land of Oz. With unforgettable songs and colorful characters, THE WIZARD OF OZ is a heartwarming adventure about courage, friendship, and finding your way home.

The production will be performed at Prairie Lakes Community Center, located at 515 East Thacker Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. The show opens Friday, April 24th, 2026 at 7:30pm, with performances following on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm until May 10th, 2026. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission

Special rates available for groups of 15 or more. Use code GROUP or call 847.220.7268 for more information.

The production is Directed by Kate Leonard, with Vocal Direction by Nellie Shuford, Orchestra Direction by Henry Allan, and Choreography by Wesley Bradstreet with Nadya Beyar as Assistant Choreographer. The production team includes Martha Shuford (Producer), Kyle Kite (Producer), Adam Milne (Stage Manager), David Geinosky (Scenic Design/Charge Artist), Martha Shuford (Costume Design), Mary Nora Wolf (Costume Design), Kristen Brinati (Costume Design), Jessi Rodriguez (Costume Design), Alexa Wiljanen (Lighting Design), James Thompson (Sound Design), Roberto Puig (Hair and Wig Design), David Moreland (Technical Director/Carpenter), and Brent Walker (Marketing).

The cast features Emily Wunderle as Dorothy Gale, Aidan Sternberg as Scarecrow/Hunk, Brian Kulaga as Tin Man/Hickory, Emerson J. McAlister as Cowardly Lion/Zeke, Lucy Zarns as Wicked Witch of the West/Almira Gulch, Kat LaCombe as Glinda the Good Witch/Aunt Em, Sawyer McLeod as Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel, and Travis Monroe Neese as Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard. The ensemble includes Bella Blackshaw, Karissa Brown, Julia Cicero, Grace De Luna, Kristina Drendel, Brock Hayden, Grace Lenaghan, Eilish Morse-O'Rourke (Dance Captain), Maya Spreckman, and Ben Weiss. Understudies include Bella Blackshaw (Dorothy), Kristina Drendel (Glinda, the Good Witch), Travis Monroe Neese (Tin Man/Hickory), and Ben Weiss (Scarecrow/Hunk and Cowardly Lion/Zeke).