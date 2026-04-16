THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Now Playing At Parker Players Theater Company

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Parker Players Theater Company is presenting The Lifespan of a Fact, a play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, now running in Barrington.

Based on a real-life literary conflict between essayist John D’Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal, the play follows a magazine assignment that evolves into a broader debate about truth, accuracy, and the boundaries of storytelling. As Fingal scrutinizes the details of D’Agata’s essay, the writer defends his choices, with an editor attempting to mediate the escalating dispute.

Artistic Director Jennifer McHugh said the production reflects ongoing questions about how audiences engage with truth. “I was raised in a family where facts were sacred,” McHugh said. “If you told a story, you got it right. No embellishing. No ‘creative interpretation.’ Just the truth.”

She added that her perspective shifted over time. “Then I married a storyteller. Someone who could turn even the smallest moment into something unforgettable. And I started to notice—people weren’t listening for accuracy. They were listening for meaning.”

The play explores the tension between factual precision and emotional resonance, with D’Agata arguing that facts can be shaped in service of a broader truth, while Fingal maintains that altering details risks undermining trust.

Staged in an intimate setting, the production places audiences close to the performers, emphasizing the immediacy of the exchanges. “There’s no distance from the argument,” McHugh said. “You’re in it. You’re choosing sides in real time—then questioning your own reasoning moments later.”

Rather than offering a resolution, The Lifespan of a Fact presents the debate as ongoing, reflecting broader cultural conversations about information, interpretation, and credibility.

Ticket Information

The Lifespan of a Fact is running at Parker Players Theater Company in Barrington.

Tickets and more information are available at:

https://www.parkerplayerstheater.org/plays-events/the-lifespan-of-a-fact