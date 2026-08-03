THE BEAUTIFUL GAME in Concert to Benefit Athenaeum, Presented by TBCP

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Beautiful City Project has announced their August production of Andrew Lloyd Webber & Ben Elton's THE BEAUTIFUL GAME In Concert, to be held on Monday, August 31st. 7:30pm at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture in Chicago, IL. Proceeds will go towards the terrific work of the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture themselves.

THE BEAUTIFUL GAME is the story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. The award-winning musical follows the fortunes of a group of teenagers from both sides of the heavy divide during 'The Troubles' in 1960s/70s Belfast. Centering around the beautiful game of football (soccer), this tale of anger, heartbreak, passion and hope is a perfect complimentary setting, as the world saw North America recently host the World Cup. Original cast member Hannah Waddingham has brought even more love for soccer to the USA, starring in the acclaimed series Ted Lasso. Beautiful Game/Beautiful City - what a match!

Featuring a stellar cast of TBCP favorites, newcomers, and artists making their TBCP debut, this summer production follows last Fall's production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, also held at the Athenaeum.

The evening will be held on Monday, August 31st, at 7:30pm.

The cast features David Moreland (Broadway in Chicago/Kokandy's JEKYLL & HYDE), Caroline Lyell (Broadway in Chicago/Porchlight's TITANIQUE), Steve McDonagh (Goodman's THE MUSIC MAN), Joey Chelius (Drury Lane's BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY), Rose McReynolds (Disney Cruise Line), Christopher Ratliff (Blank Theatre's PASSION), Dee Pace (International Lyric Academy's RECEPTION), Peyton Knowski (Mercury's JERSEY BOYS), Kyle Widener (Uptown Music Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID), Kate Turner (Dunes Arts Theatre's SHE LOVES ME).

The Ensemble features Nicholas Ian (Otherwold's TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY), Britain Shutters (Handbag's MURDER REWROTE), Thomas Ferro (Uptown Music Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID), Maddie Crenshaw (UWSP's AMELIE), Henry Lombardo (Goodman's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Marisa DiBennardi (Rose Theatrics' JAGGED LITTLE PILL), Taelon Stonecipher (MadKap's FOREVER PLAID), Sophie Berger (Theatre Above the Law's GRIMM), Joe Bushell (Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's THE OUTSIDER), Daria Koon (Oil Lamp's SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM), Beck Damron (Paramount's PETER & THE STARCATCHER), Kate Schiliro (International Lyric Academy's INTO THE WOODS), Oliver Lujano (Columbia College Chicago's PLAYWRIGHTS ALOUD), Barbara Schroepfer (Rising Stars Theatre Company's THE LITTLE MERMAID), Jack Berleman-Paul (IWU's RENASCENCE), Elizabeth Foster (Otterbein Summer Theatre's BABY), Michael Kirby (Uptown Music Theatre's LES MISERABLES), Katie Rose Ford (Summer Place Theatre's LEGALLY BLONDE), Caleb Swick (Inkwell Arts' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM), Emma Mize (College Light Opera Company's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), Ryan Jones (BiPark Theatre's GREASE), Samantha Mayer (Metropolis' A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Jonah Romanoff (Columbia College Chicago's FUN HOME), and Siobhan McNulty. Isabel Koleno (Oil Lamp's GASLIGHT) & Haleigh Hutchinson (Machete Productions' THE CHURCH OF MODERN LOVE) serve as Swings.

The evening is Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Equity Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT; Drury Lane's SISTER ACT; Fulton Theatre/Maine State Music Theatre's HAIRSPRAY; and the National Tour of John Doyle's production of SWEENEY TODD).

Jacob Alexander serves as Assistant Director, with Marisa DiBennardi as Intimacy Captain. Abbey Loria & Gabriella Longo serve as Associate Producer, with Elizabeth Bushell serving as Executive Producer.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming