Shattered Globe Theatre Adds 3 New Ensemble Members and 5 Artistic Associates

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​Chicago's Shattered Globe Theatre has added three new Ensemble Members and five new Artistic Associates. Ellie Fey, Kotryna Hilko and Jeff Rodriguez are Shattered Globe's newest Ensemble Members.﻿

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﻿Fey, a 2023 graduate of the Theatre School at DePaul, was Jeff-nominated for her lighting design of Shattered Globe's Lobby Hero. She has also served as lead electrician for Becky Nurse of Salem, Ugly Lies the Bone, Morning, Noon, and Night, and SGT's spring world premiere, Eelpout!

Hilko won a Jeff Award for Costume Design for Shattered Globe's A Tale of Two Cities. She also designed costumes for Ugly Lies the Bone and Morning, Noon, and Night.

Rodriguez turned heads on stage in SGT's Jump and A Tale of Two Cities, and is now in rehearsal as Sven for Shattered Globe's upcoming world premiere, Eelpout!

In addition, Shattered Globe welcomes Elliot Esquivel, Ronald Hale, Lydia Moss, Cage Sebastian Pierre and Hershey Suri as new Artistic Associates.

Currently, Shattered Globe is in rehearsal for Eelpout!, a world premiere comedy by Paul W. Kruse, directed by Jeremy Ohringer. When best friends Sven and Ole come together to celebrate at an ice-fishing bachelor party on a frozen lake in Minnesota, an unexpected confession hooks into deeper truths, along with a talking fish. Previews start April 17. Press opening is Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through May 30 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are $20-$60. For tickets and information, visit sgtheatre.org.

Meet Shattered Globe Theatre New Ensemble Members

Ellie Fey

(she/her) is a lighting designer and electrician based in Chicago. Originally from South Florida, she attended and graduated from The Theatre School at DePaul University in 2023 with a BFA in lighting design. Since then, she has been nominated for two Jeff Awards for Outstanding Lighting Design and worked in theater, opera and with companies such as Shattered Globe Theatre, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Timeline Theatre, The Artistic Home, and Chicago Fringe Opera.

Kotryna Hilko

(she/her) is a Chicago based costume and set designer, who previously designed Morning, Noon, and Night, Ugly Lies the Bone and Tale of Two Cities (Jeff Award winner) at Shattered Globe. Other design credits include Taming of the Shrew (Court Theatre), Hedda Gabler, Love Song, and Dear Elizabeth (Remy Bumppo), Peter and the Starcatcher (Paramount Theatre), The Cave, In Quietness, Revolution, Killing Game, The Room and The Haven Place (A Red Orchid Theatre), Lifespan of a Fact (TimeLine Theater Company), Cygnus (The Gift Theatre), Black Bone (Definition Theatre Company), and Tambo and Bones (Refracted Theatre Company, Jeff nominated). She received her MFA in Stage Design from Northwestern University. kotrynahilko.com

Jeff Rodriguez

(she/her) CHICAGO: Eelpout!, A Tale of Two Cities, nominated for a Jeff Award for Best Ensemble, and Jump (Shattered Globe); As You Like It (Writer's Theatre); Support Group for Men, Revolutions (Goodman Theater); All's Well That End's Well, Shakespeare in Love, As You Like It, The Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); The Legend of Georgia McBride (Northlight Theatre); 33 to Nothing (Red Orchid); Cygnus (The Gift). REGIONAL: As You Like It (Milwaukee Rep); Richard III, Twelfth Night (Arkansas Shakespeare Festival). FILM/TV: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Crisis (NBC), Proven Innocent (FOX). Rodriguez is a graduate of Illinois State University and The School at Steppenwolf.

Meet Shattered Globe's New Artistic Associates

Elliot Esquivel

(he/him) won the 2025 Jeff Award for Performer in Principal Role in his Shattered Globe debut as Jeff in Shattered Globe's Lobby Hero. Other Chicago credits include White Rooster (Lookingglass Theatre); As You Like It (Writers Theatre); and Alice By Heart (Kokandy Productions). Esquivel studied at Texas Tech University where he received a BFA in Musical Theater.

(he/him) has previously worked with Shattered Globe as technical director for Becky Nurse of Salem and Lobby Hero. Hale is also a photographer and sound technician. He has mixed sound for bands and events for over 25 years, and has worked with Eclectic Full Contact Theatre and THEatre HEIST as a sound designer.

Lydia Moss

(she/her) is a Chicago actor, playwright, and dramaturg. She first encountered Shattered Globe through their Protégé Program and is a 2024 graduate. Since completing the program she understudied for Shattered Globe's A Tale of Two Cities, and she is currently performing in their spring production, Eelpout! She is a winner of the Amplify New Play Commission at Definition Theatre for her full-length play, Death of Eve, which examines evolving AI technologies and its impact on memory and loss. Her play Hero Gero explores miscategorizations of Black experiences—doubt and mistrust—through two siblings embarking on a psychosis induced hero's journey, was workshopped as a part of Subtext Studios Playwriting festival, culminating in a staged reading in the summer of 2025. She's been a grant writer since 2024, and has worked with companies like Definition Theatre and Congo Square Theatre, drafting grant proposals, organizing community events, and assisting with fundraising efforts. She also serves as a member of the Independent Productions Initiative, which provides small grants to Chicago theater artists and producers to mount independently produced productions, readings, and festivals.

Cage Sebastian Pierre

(he/him) is a Houston-born actor and theater maker whose work spans Chicago, regional, and television stages.